Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY’s last day for returns approaching

If you have something to return at your local Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY store, your time is running out.

The retail chains, known for their wide array of household goods and baby products, announced they will no longer accept returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to April 26, 2023, after the close of business on Wednesday, May 24. This also includes all items purchased online.

As previously shared with customers, the two companies, based in Union, New Jersey, also said that all items purchased, as of April 26, during their ongoing store closing sales are "as is" and final sale.

According to the companies, the stores continue to "wind down operations" and customers are encouraged to shop at the stores regularly as new merchandise arrives at locations across the U.S. and markdowns expand.

Currently, all merchandise is on sale, up to 40% off.

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy protection in April, but its stores and websites have remain opened.

The chain made the filing in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. The move came after the company failed to secure funds to stay afloat.

In a statement, the company said it voluntarily made the filing "to implement an orderly wind down of its businesses while conducting a limited marketing process to solicit interest in one or more sales of some or all of its assets."

The firm said its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores and websites would remain open and continue serving customers as it "begins its efforts to effectuate the closure of its retail locations."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.