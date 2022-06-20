Beauty salon lit on fire after someone poured gasoline inside, police say

Police were looking for the suspect who poured gasoline inside a beauty salon on the Lower East Side and lit it on fire injuring two people.

There were unconfirmed reports the front door was locked during the incident and people inside were trapped as smoke filled the building.

Earlier reports indicated that the suspect went into the Sa Sa Beauty Salon at 129 Eldrige Street on Sunday at about 4:57 p.m. and threw a flammable substance inside. But police said on Monday that the suspect did not throw anything but managed to pour the gasoline and light it on fire.

A 60-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were injured. They were taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

Video from Citizen app showed multiple firefighter units at the scene and two ladders erected against the building.

The FDNY and police investigated the incident. No arrests were made.

The NY Post reported that the salon’s front door was locked and people trapped inside pounded on the door trying to escape.

One witness told The Post that a victim's "clothes were fully burned off." The man ran out of the building, followed by one or two people who were also inside.