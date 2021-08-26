Expand / Collapse search
Beauty Salon Shooting: Girl grazed in head, woman shot in backside on Staten Island

St. George
Beauty salon shooting

Police are looking for two suspects involved in a double shooting at a salon on Victory Boulevard on Staten Island.

NEW YORK - Police were searching for two suspects wanted for shooting a teenage girl and a woman while they were inside a hair salon on Staten Island.

The victims were at the Bousso African Hair Braiding salon at 63 Victory Boulevard at about 3:52 p.m. gunfire erupted.

A 17-year-old female was grazed in the head and a 35-year-old woman was shot twice in the backside.

The victims were taken to Richmond Univesity Medical Center in stable condition.

The gunmen feld northbound on Victory Boulevard. No descriptions were provided. Video showed the suspects were wearing face masks at the time of the shootings.