Beastie Boys' legacy grows with NYC street renaming

You can now call the intersection of Ludlow and Rivington streets "Beastie Boys Square."

The weekend the band's members Mike D and Adrock joined fans for the official unveiling Saturday.

"I want to thank everyone who loves Beastie Boys music," said Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz.

"I don't really understand why, but I love it." — Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz

A throng of fans filled the street, waiting in the heat and humidity, to hear the rap group that brought hip-hop to the suburbs and showed even the nerdiest among us, they too could be cool.

"I've been a Beastie Boys fan my whole life since I had my little recorded tape deck," said one woman.

"It's something my high school boyfriend put me on to and then it kind of grows with you," said another.

The Beastie Boys are New York natives and this Lower Eastside corner was used as the cover of their 1989 sophomore album "Paul’s Boutique" use picture, which lyically features of number of New York celebs, hot spots and iconography.

"I grew up elsewhere but the Lower East Side that was the cool place that we wanted to go," said Beastie Boy Mike Diamond.

Renaming the area Beastie Boys' Square took hip hop advocate LeRoy McCarthy, nearly 10 years to get through city council. The moment bittersweet for Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Adrock) who still morning the loss of their third Adam Yauch or "MCA," who died of cancer in 2012.

"We actually went to Adam Yauch Park in Brooklyn the other day. It’s sad to not have him here, but I love the joy the Beastie Boys brings to New York City," said a fan.