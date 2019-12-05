Bear runs through residential neighborhoods in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. - A black bear has been spotted in residential communities in northern Delaware more than a dozen times in the past week or so.
The bear was seen running around Wilmington on Thursday.
Aerial video shows the bear running up to doors, jumping over fences, and dashing along train tracks.
Authorities cautioned residents to keep their pets indoors and be alert.
Wildlife officials are tracking the bear and trying to trap it, FOX 29 reported.
