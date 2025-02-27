What to know about the new battery-powered trains that could debut on Metro-North

The Brief The MTA is expanding its Metro-North railroad fleet with new battery-powered trains that will run on the New Haven Line with service to Penn Station. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the new railcar fleet Monday, unveiling plans to expand and modernize the transit system. These battery-powered trains will be the first of their kind in the nation and are said to offer clean, zero-emission service.



The MTA is trying to expand its Metro-North railroad fleet with new battery-powered trains that will run on the New Haven Line with service to Penn Station and four additional stations in the Bronx.

This service will essentially create a link between communities in the Bronx and West Midtown, as well as along the New Haven Line in Westchester County and Connecticut.

"I am committed to advancing environmentally friendly and clean modes of transportation — that's how we fight the climate crisis while delivering faster and more efficient service to riders," Hochul said.

How do the trains work?:

The new trains are powered by electricity but are capable of operating on non-electrified lines via battery, and will mimic technology already used in Europe.

According to the MTA and state officials, the locomotives will draw electrical power from the overhead wires, known as catenary, and switch to battery mode for tracks in and around Penn Station, where electrical traction power has different characteristics.

What will they look like?

The new locomotives are expected to resemble the 4,200-horsepower diesel/electric locomotives, known by the model number SC42-DM, which Metro-North unveiled in November 2024.

The locomotives will pull or push coach cars, depending on the direction of travel, in a configuration similar to Metro-North’s diesel trains.

Dig deeper:

The Siemens Mobility Charger locomotives are based on Europe's leading locomotive platform, the Vectron.

"Transit is the antidote to climate change, and these locomotives — the first ever in North America — demonstrate, again, the MTA’s commitment to using innovation to green the region," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

If approved by the MTA Board, 13 battery- and electric-powered locomotives will be purchased.

Deliveries are reportedly set to begin in Jan. 2029. The locomotives could cost nearly $305 million.