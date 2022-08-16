Bartaco: Upscale food and cocktails with a coastal vibe

Bartaco features upscale street tacos with an international flair.

Bartaco has its own brand of tequila and features a wide array of specialty cocktails and beer. The setting is coastal with a relaxed environment.

You can enjoy your meal in the bar area or on a covered patio. Meals are also available for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Bartaco has locations in New York, Connecticut, and several more states. The Port Chester location is adjacent to a canal, so you can access it by boat or by car.

"Bartaco is inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California," its website states. "Bartaco evokes a visit to a stylish beach resort and creates an unforgettable experience."

Bartaco | 1 Willet Ave., Port Chester, N.Y. | 914-937-8226