Bartaco: Upscale food and cocktails with a coastal vibe

By Christal Young
Every day is taco Tuesday at Bartaco, which has locations in New York, Connecticut, and several more states. Christal Young sampled the cocktails and eats at the location in Port Chester.

NEW YORK - Bartaco features upscale street tacos with an international flair. 

Bartaco has its own brand of tequila and features a wide array of specialty cocktails and beer. The setting is coastal with a relaxed environment. 

You can enjoy your meal in the bar area or on a covered patio. Meals are also available for curbside pick-up and delivery.

Bartaco has locations in New York, Connecticut, and several more states. The Port Chester location is adjacent to a canal, so you can access it by boat or by car.

"Bartaco is inspired by the beach culture of Brazil, Uruguay and Southern California," its website states. "Bartaco evokes a visit to a stylish beach resort and creates an unforgettable experience."

Bartaco | 1 Willet Ave., Port Chester, N.Y. | 914-937-8226