BART supervisor hailed a hero after saving man from oncoming train

A BART supervisor is being hailed a hero after he noticed a rider fall from a platform and grabbed him just as an oncoming train was coming.

John O’Connor was among the many BART staff working the Oakland Coliseum station Sunday night after the Raiders vs. Detroit Lions game let out, according to BART and witness Tony Badilla, who captured the exchange on video.

A man, who is not being identified, feel from the platform and O’Connor, who was about 60 feet away, reached out to grab him, rolling him back up onto the station platform.

Badilla’s video shows the two hugging afterward and a crowd cheering in the background.

BART supervisor John O'Connor saves a man from an oncoming train. Nov. 3, 2019

BART officials said the man was taken for a medical evaluation afterward.

O’Connor is a former train operator who was promoted to transportation supervisor. Badilla tweeted that he watched O’Connor working as he waited for his own train. He said O’Connor was actively keeping the postgame crowd clear from danger while helping other riders to their trains.

BART concurred.

“He saved a life tonight,” the agency tweeted.

