Barbra Streisand gifts George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, Disney stock

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, is now an official stockholder in The Walt Disney Company, thanks to Barbra Streisand.

On June 13, an images of Gianna holding what appeared to be Disney stock documents were posted to her Instagram page with the caption, "Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you."

Gianna also shared images of two Barbra Streisand albums, “Color Me Barbra” and “My Name is Barbra,” in her Instagram post.

“What a blessing!!!! Life is priceless! But this young queen has been thru it at such a tender age,” commented one Instagram user. “This gift helps to secure her future! She will need all the help she can get!”



“You’re going to grow up to be something so AMAZING!!!!! Utilize every option!!!!!” wrote another.

A larger fund for Gianna Floyd had been created earlier in June on GoFundMe with the initial goal of raising $2 million. As of June 15, that fund had raised over $2,155,800.

Gianna’s father, George Floyd, died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Floyd’s death led to widespread protests against racism and police brutality across the world.

The death of George Floyd has also prompted renewed calls for police and criminal justice reform, with former U.S. President Barack Obama advocating for changes at the local level. Multiple cities and states have already discussed or enacted changes to their law enforcement and criminal justice procedures in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Memorial events were held for Floyd in both Minneapolis and Houston following his death. In a prerecorded message for the June 9 Houston funeral, former Vice President Joe Biden said “Little Gianna, you’re so brave. Daddy is looking down and he’s so proud of you.”

