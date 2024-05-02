Expand / Collapse search

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Fifth victim's body recovered by divers

By Christopher Harris
Updated  May 2, 2024 8:40am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Fifth victim's body recovered by divers

Divers have recovered the body of the fifth victim in the tragic Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

BALTIMORE - Divers have recovered the body of the fifth victim in the tragic Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Deep in the Patapsco River, Unified Command salvage teams said they spotted a missing construction vehicle Wednesday, and quickly notified the Maryland Department of State Police.

Inside the red truck, officials found Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, of Glen Burnie. The 49-year-old was one of six men who lost their lives when a Sri Lanka-bound container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to crumble into the Patapsco River on March 26. 

The Unified Command said multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police Department's underwater recovery team and the FBI helped bring the body out of the water.  

Featured

Body of fourth Baltimore Key Bridge victim found in submerged construction truck
article

Body of fourth Baltimore Key Bridge victim found in submerged construction truck

The Unified Command announced Monday that a fourth body was recovered from the Patapsco River weeks after the Baltimore Key Bridge crumbled in the water.

In a press release, The Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, Colonel Roland L. Butler, said: "We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 

FBI opens investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

Multiple investigations are being opened into the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. One of them is being conducted by the FBI, whose agents were seen on board the Dali Monday morning.