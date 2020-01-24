Bald eagle sighting in Riverside Park delights bird watchers

For the last few days, a Twitter account for New York City bird enthusiasts has been keeping its followers glued to their screens with photos or a rare bald eagle perched high in the trees above Riverside Park.

“It’s rare to see an eagle perching in a Manhattan park. Very rare,” said David Barrett, who snapped the photo of the national symbol. “To see these two apex predators, birds of prey, perching, next to each other ten feet away yesterday was just an amazing sight.”

The bald eagle nearly went extinct during the mid-20th century, but thanks to laws and regulations by the Endangered Species Act, has rebounded to tens of thousands in number and was removed from the list of endangered species in 2007.