Baking cookies to send sick and disabled children to Walt Disney World

Frank Squeo's Rockland County home is covered with pictures of hundreds of children.

They are kids who've had every dream come true thanks to Frank and his charitable organization, Baking Memories 4 Kids.

"It was meant to be that one day the worst days of my life would work out to be defining my life and my existence," Frank said about when he was diagnosed with life-threatening cancer.

Miraculously, he made a full recovery, which led him to start his charity baking chocolate chip cookies to raise money for 193 children with either life-changing disabilities or terminal illnesses to go to Walt Disney World.

"52 families across this country probably woke up Christmas Day and said, 'We got the best gift we've ever gotten,'" Frank said.

He said that wanting to give back and create memories and proving a dream really is a wish your heart makes.