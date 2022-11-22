Earthquake hits Mexico as team plays World Cup game in Qatar

article

A strong earthquake hit in the waters off of Baja California, Mexico on Tuesday morning as millions of citizens were glued to TVs watching Mexico take on Poland at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The earthquake was a magnitude 6.2, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It hit around 8:39 a.m. local time.

It hit about 18 miles southwest of Las Brisas and 24 miles west of Vicente Guerrero. There was very strong shaking along a long portion of the coastline and shaking was felt in California.

The quake was not believed to have triggered a tsunami.

There was no immediate word on damage or injuries.