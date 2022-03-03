Expand / Collapse search

Baby rescued from burning apartment in Brooklyn

By
Published 
Updated 9:39AM
Williamsburg
FOX 5 NY

Dramatic fire rescue in Brooklyn

A baby and several other people were rescued from a fire inside an apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. 11 people including two firefighters were injured.

NEW YORK - The FDNY rescued a baby through the window of a burning apartment in Williamsburg early Thursday morning.

Flames broke out in apartment 3A at 60 Moore Street shortly after 1 a.m., according to firefighters.

Video of the rescue showed a ladder raised to an apartment window as a firefighter carried the baby girl that was passed to him through a window. The baby was not injured.

Several other people were also rescued. 

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Eleven people were injured including two firefighters. Six people including the baby were taken to a local hospital. They were expected to recover.

The cause of the two-alarm fire was not clear. 

Red Cross fire safety tips

Red Cross volunteers are going door to door installing free smoke detectors and ensuring New Yorkers are prepared if fire erupts.

A resident told reporters a space heater in her apartment caught fire.

"When I got up I went to the kitchen and I just couldn't believe that my space heater was on fire. It was on a low flame. I called 911. As soon as the fire went up more, I tried to get water, I just ran out. I grabbed my child and ran out."

The woman said she left without shoes, a jacket or money. 

Baby rescued from fire

A baby was rescued from a burning apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.