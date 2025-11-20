Baby found dead in bag behind Brooklyn home, police say

article

The Brief A newborn was found dead behind a home in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to police. The newborn was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been discovered inside a black bag in a pile of leaves, according to police. The child has not been identified, and it is unclear how long he had been there.



A newborn was found dead behind a home in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call about a person behind a building at 1580 East 102nd Street, authorities said. When they arrived, police found an unconscious and unresponsive baby boy, believed to be a newborn.

Newborn found in bag

The newborn was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been discovered inside a black bag in a pile of leaves, according to police.

The Medical Examiner’s office is still working to determine the cause of death.

What we don't know:

The child has not been identified, and it is unclear how long he had been there.

The investigation remains ongoing.