Baby found dead in bag behind Brooklyn home, police say
BROOKLYN - A newborn was found dead behind a home in Brooklyn on Wednesday, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call about a person behind a building at 1580 East 102nd Street, authorities said. When they arrived, police found an unconscious and unresponsive baby boy, believed to be a newborn.
Newborn found in bag
The newborn was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been discovered inside a black bag in a pile of leaves, according to police.
The Medical Examiner’s office is still working to determine the cause of death.
What we don't know:
The child has not been identified, and it is unclear how long he had been there.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.