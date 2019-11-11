Baby flamingo found in Siberia

A flamingo, typically found in warm climates across the globe, was recently discovered Yakutia, which is near the arctic circle in northern Siberia.

Horse breeders found the baby flamingo near a pond and immediately brought it to a nearby veterinarian.

The flamingo had no feathers due to lack of food as well as staying in extreme cold for an extended amount of time.

Video from Yakutia 24 Channel shows a vet giving the bird vitamins and injections. The vet is closely monitoring the flamingo.

Officials say instances like this are rare, saying that there are only five recorded cases of a flamingo flying into that part of Russia.