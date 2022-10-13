Man arrested for ax rampage at NYC McDonald's arrested again

A man arrested for going on a rampage with an ax inside a Manhattan McDonald's has been arrested again on multiple charges related to a new incident.

The NYPD says that 31-year-old Michael Palacios of the Bronx was arrested Sunday in Brooklyn.

Police officers said they saw him spraying graffiti on a building just before 6 p.m. As they approached him they say that he stole a $3,500 bike to try to get away.

He damaged the rear wheel of the bike and was caught.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Palacios faces grand larceny, criminal mischief, criminal possession of stolen property, graffiti, and possession of a graffiti instrument charges.

Investigators tied him to another incident being investigated by the citywide vandals task force. They think Palacios is the person who tagged a wall with SOHO in the Broad Channel Subway Station in Queens last June. He faces graffiti and criminal mischief charges in connection with that incident.

Palacios was arrested in September after smashing a table and glass wall in a Lower East Side McDonald's. He also knocked a person to the floor.

Despite the weapons and menacing charges, Palacios was quickly released after that arrest. Information about an attorney for Palacios was unavailable.