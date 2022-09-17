Axe-wielding man goes on rampage inside Manhattan McDonald's

Video on social media shows an axe-wielding man going on a rampage inside a McDonald's on Delancey Street on the Lower East Side.

The video shows a dispute between the suspect, Michael Palacios, 31, and three other men.

The dispute turns physical, with the three men smacking and punching Palacios who stands, seemingly unaffected by the assault.

Palacios then puts down his backpack and removes an ax, which he uses to threaten his attackers.

"NYC always good for some chaotic mayhem," said Twitter user Shakes McGoo, who shared the video. "He didn't hurt anybody, but could have been ugly!"

According to the New York Post, Palacios was charged with criminal mischief, three counts of menacing and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.