Long Island man slammed dog to the ground, authorities say

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Suffolk County
FOX 5 NY
A gray and white pit bull dog with a hing leg in a purple and white cast article

Rocky, a 1-year-old pit bull mixed breed. (Courtesy of Suffolk County SPCA)

BABYLON, N.Y. - A Suffolk County man is accused of animal cruelty after his dog ended up in an animal shelter with serious injuries. 

The Babylon Animal Shelter contacted the Suffolk County SPCA on Aug. 12 to report that a stray dog in their care appeared to have been abused, according to Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross. The 1-year-old pit bull mix had a broken leg. 

SPCA detectives launched an investigation, which involved reviewing security camera footage and talking to possible witnesses, officials said. 

A video from a security camera showed a Wyandanch man lifting the dog over his head and slamming him to the ground, causing the dog to suffer a broken leg, Suffolk County SPCA said.

Detectives charged the man with animal cruelty and filing a false statement.

The Suffolk County SPCA shared a photo of the recovering dog, whose name is Rocky, showing him with his right hind leg in a purple and white cast.

