Australian wildfires: Here’s how to help those in need as flames engulf wildlife, homes
BALMORAL, Australia - As the wildfires rage on in Australia, possibly killing an estimated half-billion animals and leaving 25 people dead, there are ways to help those in need.
The deadly wildfires have already scorched about 5 million hectares (12.35 million acres) of land, an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland, destroying 2,000 homes.
The early and devastating start to Australia’s summer wildfires has been catastrophic for the country's wildlife, likely killing nearly 500 million birds, reptiles and mammals in New South Wales alone, Sydney University ecologist Chris Dickman told the Sydney Morning Herald. Frogs, bats and insects are excluded from his estimate, making the likely toll on animals much greater.
The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season.
The mid-northern coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas before the blazes began scorching the region. Koalas are considered vulnerable to extinction, which is just a step above endangered, National Geographic reported.
Sussan Ley, Australia’s environment minister, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday that “up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed.”
Many organizations have stepped in to assist in the dire fight against the advancing flames. The list below includes many of the groups to which you can donate:
How to help wildlife
How to help in disaster relief, those battling fire
Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal
Australians who need mental health services can look to the online Lifeline chat or call 13 11 14. Beyond Blue provides a similar online chat service and people can also dial 1300 22 4636.
