Auranso children's nightgowns recalled due to 'risk of burn injuries'

Updated 2 hours ago
FOX TV Digital Team

LOS ANGELES - Children’s nightgowns, manufactured by Auranso Offical and sold exclusively on Amazon.com, have been recalled due to violation of federal flammability standard and burn hazard regulations, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

According to the agency, the nightgowns failed to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, "posing a risk of burn injuries to children."

The nightgowns were sold between January 2021 and June 2021 for between $11-$19 and were made in seven different styles. These were sold in sizes 2-3T, 3-4T, 5-6X, 6-7 years, 7-8 years and 9-10 years. 

nightgown

Pictures of recalled Auranso nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon (The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The clothing items have pink hearts, white hearts or striped strawberry prints on them and were sold in white and pink.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled garments and contact Auranso Official for instructions on returning the garments with free shipping to receive a full refund," the commission wrote in its recall of the product.

To receive a refund, you can contact Auranso Official at 833-253-6448, email at Auranso_us@outlook.com, or go online to www.auransoly.com and click on "Product Recall Notice" at the bottom of the page. 