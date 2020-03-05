Audience sits in church pews during Chicken and Biscuits comedy

'Chicken and Biscuits' is a brand new, original play that mixes comedy and heart to tell a special family story.

The play was incubated at the Queens Theatre in Flushing Meadows Corona Park where it is currently playing. The theatre was originally built for the World's Fair of 1964. The performance space filled with rich history, is now home to the original play written by Douglas Lyons, who starred in 'Beautiful' on Broadway.

The story follows two sisters on the day of their father's (who happened to be a preacher) funeral only to find out that they have a third sibling played by Ashanti J'Aria.

You're immersed -sitting in church pews- in the middle of the comedy that ensues led by the hilarious Jennifer Fouché, who plays the opinionated matriarchal daughter, Baneatta.

E. Clayton Cornelious is at the helm as the show’s producer:

“People can look into African American culture, and know that we're not just a stereotype," said Cornelious. "There are things that everybody can connect to. We're all human. We're all family. We all deal with things in the same way.”

Featuring three leading ladies, 'Chicken and Biscuits' also sews themes of interracial and gay relationships into the tapestry of the storyline.

Oh, and about the title: you might get a taste of some chicken and biscuits at the end of the show. You’ll have to find out for yourself.

'Chicken and Biscuits' runs through Mar. 22 at Queens Theatre.