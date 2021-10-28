ATV-riding pair break into town hall in Connecticut

article

Connecticut State Police say they are searching for a pair of men who broke into a town hall in Connecticut last week.

Police say at approximately 7:30 p.m., two unidentified men arrived at the Willington Town Hall riding an ATV outfitted with custom chrome rims. The pair then gained entrance to the Willington Town Hall via windows in the building's attic.

Two suspects who broke into Willington Town Hall in Connecticut. Credit: Connecticut State Police

One of the suspects is said to be a white man and was seen wearing glasses and an "E.O Smith Bucks" hooded sweatshirt.

It is unknown if the pair stole anything or what the reason for the break-in was.

One of the suspects who broke into Willington Town Hall in Connecticut. Credit: Connecticut State Police

Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to call 860-896-3200 x8025. Calls can be kept anonymous.

