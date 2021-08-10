Attorney for Gov. Cuomo attempts to discredit sex harassment investigation

The criminal defense attorney representing NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo following a sexual harassment probe attempted to discredit the findings of the report by the attorney general Tuesday.

Rita Glavin, speaking during a live-streamed briefing, pointed fingers at the media for erroneously reporting that Gov. Cuomo had groped and fondled all eleven accusers that were interviewed during the investigation.

Glavin also spoke at length about accuser Lindsay Boylan, saying her accusations of harassment could be retaliation for being unable to run for congress after Cuomo changed the commitment deadline due to COVID.

"This was not about an independent review of the allegations and the circumstances surrounding them," said Glavin. "From Day 1 this was about building a case against Gov. Cuomo. The investigators, if you go through the report with a discerning eye and give it the scrutiny that it deserves, it fails to collect relevant evidence. The investigation credits people who have lied in the past or had motives to lie. The report did not explore this or any of it."

Among the accusers mentioned by Glavin, she also spoke about ‘Trooper No.1’ of the investigation, a state trooper who accused Cuomo of harassment.

"None of his contact with trooper one or with any of the troopers was inappropriate," said Glavin.

The findings of the report released last week by NY Attorney General Letitia James found that Cuomo had subjected the women to inappropriate kisses and touching or inappropriate sexual remarks. The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a "hostile work environment.

"Because of what has happened, since Aug. 3, the press conference and the report, there is no question in my mind that it was designed to devastate Gov. Cuomo," said Glavin.

Moments after Glavin spoke, Cuomo addressed the media and announced that he would resign effective in 14 days.

"New York tough means New York loving and I love New York and I love you. Everything I have ever done has been motivated by that love. I think that given the circumstances is the best way that I can help now is if I step aside and let government gets back to governing," said Cuomo.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will become the acting governor.

