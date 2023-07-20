Attempted Upper West Side assaults prompt safety concerns among women

Women running and walking along Riverside Drive on the Upper West Side are feeling on edge after recent reports of attempted assaults in the area.

According to police, in one incident, a 38-year-old woman was targeted while running on the bike path near West 89th in Riverside Park, around 10 o'clock on a Tuesday night.

Authorities say the suspect, described as a man between 30 and 40 years old, approximately five feet six inches tall, and wearing a red sports jersey with the number 40 on the back, got off his bicycle and attacked the woman. He forcefully pushed her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing the scene on his bike.

"It's terrifying. I sent a screenshot to my husband this morning because I live right there. I was just really scared. I don't know how no one was around," one woman told FOX 5 NY.

Another similar incident occurred just days later, early on a Thursday morning, along West 59th Street and the Hudson River.

In the second incident, a 33-year-old woman was attacked just before five o'clock in the morning. The suspect pushed her to the ground, but the woman was able to defend herself against the assailant. However, during the struggle, the suspect managed to steal her necklace and cell phone when she attempted to call for help.

Police have not said if they think the incidents are connected. Authorities are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed something to come forward and assist in the investigations. As of now, no arrests have been made in either case.