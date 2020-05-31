Atlantic City sets curfew, declares state of emergency

article

Atlantic City officials declared a state of emergency and have set an 8 p.m. curfew that will not expire until 6 a.m. Monday morning.

According to a police press release, only those traveling to or from work or seeking emergency assistance will be permitted.

Anyone else on the roadways or streets during the curfew may be arrested.

Police say what began as a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd has since devolved into criminal activity.

New Jersey Transit bus service to Atlantic City has been suspended. Customers will be serviced at the last stop prior to Atlantic City.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP