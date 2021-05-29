Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna arrested on domestic battery, assault charges

Atlanta Braves Outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday by Sandy Springs police on domestic violence-related charges, jail records show.

Ozuna, 30, was booked into the Fulton County Jail on two charges for battery-family violence and aggravated assault-strangulation.

Sandy Springs police say they received a call around 12:26 p.m. about an assault at a home located on Windsor Cove. Officers later arrived at the home and heard "screaming coming from inside," police say.

According to the Sandy Springs police report, "officers entered the residence through the front door and witnessed the suspect grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against a wall."

Investigators said Ozuna's wife did suffer visible injuries, but she was not taken to the hospital.

The Atlanta Braves released a statement Saturday evening saying in part, "The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form."

This is not the first time the Ozuna family has undergone domestic issues. According to TMZ Sports, Ozuna's wife Genesis Ozuna was arrested on May 29, 2020, for allegedly throwing an object at Ozuna in Miami, Florida.

Ozuna did not travel with the Braves to New York for the team's series against the Mets due to broken fingers he suffered during a game in Boston on Tuesday. Ozuna was placed on the 10-day injured list on Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, in response to the injury. Atlanta had not announced any more roster moves on Sunday morning.

No word on when Ozuna will make his first court appearance.

Atlanta is in New York for a series against the Mets this weekend and manager Brian Snitker said he learned of the arrest after the game.

"The Braves have made a statement. I stand by that and that’s all I know," Snitker said.

Ozuna re-signed with Atlanta in February on a $65 million, four-year deal after a stellar first season with the Braves in 2020.

He batted .338, led the National League with 18 homers and finished sixth in NL MVP balloting, becoming a fan favorite in the process with his colorful celebrations, including mimed selfies after home runs.

Ozuna is in his ninth major league season. He is a .273 career hitter with 173 homers and 620 RBIs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.