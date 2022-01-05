At-home COVID tests flying off the shelves at local pharmacies

The phones have been ringing off the hook at Rockville Centre Pharmacy as people try to get their hands on at home COVID-19 test kits.

"You get 36 pieces, they’re gone in 15 minutes, 80 pieces, and they're gone in an hour," said pharmacist Howard Jacobson.

While some at-home rapid test kits are more user-friendly than others, many pharmacists can’t discriminate when it comes to different brands because it’s so difficult right now to get a hold of them.

RELATED: CDC panel endorses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12- to 15-year-olds

"We’re just trying to get kits that are FDA authorized," Jacobson said.

FlowFlex, Binax and iHealth range in price from $7 to $12 a test depending on where you buy them.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

These self-administered kits achieve results in 15 minutes after a nasal swab specimen is collected.

Everlywell and Pixel by Labcorp detect RNA. They’re more costly and require the sample to be sent out for analysis.

But if you’re looking for a PCR test from your own home - Cue Health is another option. Prices start at $474 for the reader and three tests, once swabbed you’ll have results within 20 minutes.

RELATED: ‘Flurona’: What you need to know about the flu, COVID-19 dual illness

While at home antigen test kits aren’t as precise as PCR tests, if you are one of the lucky ones to get a hold of a kit - doctors explain tests are more accurate when a person waits after an exposure.

"It’s going to take a couple of days, 3-5 days for the virus to replicate enough to create the protein that is tested by these at home kits," said Dr. Payal Sud who is the Associate Chair of Emergency Medicine at Glen Cove Hospital.

Need help finding a test? Trackers including NowInStock.net flag when inventory is available.

"They’re definitely selling out faster and subscribers have increased dramatically over the last two weeks," said CEO Justin Vavrick.

Advertisement

Doctors say it’s best to use the at home tests if you have symptoms instead of using them for routine testing. But even with PCR and at home tests - they still believe the best method to protect yourself against COVID-19 is by getting vaccinated.