Asian man beaten at Fulton Street station allegedly tried to sexually assault woman

Police are looking for the suspects and the victim of a vicious assault on the Fulton Street subway station platform.

On May 27 at about 3:30 p.m., the 42-year-old victim was slapped in the face and punched multiple times by two men while on the A/C line platform.

One of the suspects appears to look directly at the camera before winding up and striking the man.

Another suspect holds the victim by his arms.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

According to the person who shot the video, the assailants told him the Asian man had attempted to sexually assault a woman prior to the attack and that he should call the cops, reported the NY Post.

The victim of the assault allegedly said, "‘Yeah, so what? Do you have it on camera?"

Two men are wanted for the attack of an Asian man inside the Fulton Street subway station. A witness told the NY Post the Asian man had allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman prior to the attack. Expand

The videographer called 911.

"Although the video doesn’t show that, he was trying to get away the entire time," the videographer told the Post. "There were other people around. One girl says, ‘I’ll go upstairs and get them.’ She came back down and said ‘They’re coming.’"

When police arrived at the scene, all the suspects and the victim had left. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this assault is encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by submitting tips at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.