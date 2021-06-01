As vaccinations slow, NYC steps up outreach

New York's vaccination campaigns are going strong but vaccine supply is now outpacing demand.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration had hoped to vaccinate 5 million New Yorkers by June. As of June 1, 4.3 million people, about half of New York City's population, had been fully vaccinated.

Now the city's efforts are aimed at reaching neighborhoods with lower vaccination rates. For instance, only about 39% of residents who live in the Tottenville neighborhood on Staten Island's south shore have gotten their first shot. Just over one-third of residents are fully vaccinated.

Dr. James Kenny of Staten Island University Hospital told FOX 5 NY community outreach teams are working to educate people throughout the borough.

"For the most part, people are afraid of the new technology and that there might be long-term side effects," he said.

Kenny also said it's important for physicians to sit down with their patients to answer any questions they may have about the vaccine.

"It's my experience in treating COVID patients since the beginning," Kenny said. "COVID is an unpredictable and malicious killer."

The hospital's emergency department even administers the shot to willing patients when they are being discharged but many people have declined the offer, Kenny said.

