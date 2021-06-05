As temperatures rise, Cuomo warns NYers of season's first heat wave

article

New York is facing its first heat wave of the summer, and Governor Andrew Cuomo is urging residents to take the necessary steps to stay safe.

"Forecasts are calling for a wave of extreme heat in the coming days and I am urging all New Yorkers to make sure they are taking all necessary precautions," Cuomo said in a statement. "This type of weather can be especially dangerous for young children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. Be sure to check on neighbors and limit outdoor activity to ensure that you and your loved ones remain safe and healthy through the extreme temperatures. And if you do visit beaches and pools, be sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing."

Temperatures are expected to hit a high of 90 on Saturday and on Sunday, temperatures will intensify with the entire state forecast to experience temperatures in the 90s, with the possibility of some areas reaching as high as 100. Heat index values ranging from the low-90s to 100 degrees are possible through Wednesday of next week.

Excessive heat is the leading cause of preventable, weather-related deaths each year, particularly among the elderly. In order to help New Yorkers stay safe during excessive heat, Governor Cuomo offered the following tips:

The following people are most at risk:

Elderly persons and small children are mostly affected

Persons who are overweight/obese

Persons on certain medications or drugs

Be Prepared:

Avoid strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Exercise and activity should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Drink plenty of water and noncaffeinated beverages.

Stay out of the sun and try to cool off in an air conditioned building for a few hours during the hottest part of the day. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body.

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minute.

Make an effort to check on your neighbors during a heat wave, especially if they are elderly, have young children or have special needs. Make sure there is enough food and water for pets

Know the Signs of Heat Related Illness

Prolonged exposure to the heat can be harmful and potentially fatal. Call 911 if you or someone you know shows signs or symptoms of heat illness, including:

Headache

Light headedness

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Advertisement

For more information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, visit health.ny.gov