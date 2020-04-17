As NY face mask guidelines go into effect, what's the safest way to wear one?

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s face mask rules go into effect as of Friday night, requiring all New Yorkers to wear face masks in public when social distancing is not possible. But what to use?

Experts say a cloth-like material that fits snugly on the face is the safest bet.

“It should be made up of a breathable fabric, preferably multiple layers,” said Dr. Waleed Javaid, Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The masks are useful to prevent particles that can be distributed by coughing or even speaking from being spread to another person.

“If you were to cough and you had a mask on, you would at least prevent that basic spread of these particles and if they were to drop they would land on surfaces but they wouldn’t land on someone close to you,” said Dr. Paul Singh of the Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Singh says that medical masks like N95 respirators and surgical masks should be reserved exclusively for healthcare professionals.

Experts also advise against using commercial air filters because they could contain harmful chemicals.