As need for food banks rises, NY steps in to help

Hundreds of people lined up in their cars and dozens waited on foot on Long Island to try and get food to feed their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People who have never sought food assistance and others who have known support from food banks alike are on the same lines for food these days,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, President & CEO of Island Harvest Food Bank.

On Friday they received support in the form of food like fruits and vegetables, meats and dairy - all grown and processed in New York. The massive giveaway to some 3,000 people was made possible because of the state's $25M Nourish New York program.

“The state is providing funding to the New York State Food Bank system so they can purchase these excess agricultural products,” said Richard Ball, Commissioner of the NYS Dept. of Agriculture and Markets

The Nourish New York partnership will help support the planned distributions on Long Island. People who attended Friday's giveaway left with 30 lbs of food valued at about $70.

Rising unemployment rates have only continued to drive the demand for food assistance, affecting both consumers and food producers.

In New York, the farm community used to selling its production to schools and restaurants has a never before seen surplus of milk and crops.

Help during a time when people need it the most.