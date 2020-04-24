As May 1 looms, calls grow for rent freeze in NYC

Come May 1, some renters in New York City will likely not be able to pay their rent, and advocates are calling for a rent freeze to help tenants.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling on New York State to extend its existing moratorium to 60 days past the end of the coronavirus crisis and to allow renters to use their security deposits to pay for rent. He also wants the city’s rent guidelines board to enact a rent freeze for the more than 2 million rent-stabilized tenants.

“To me it’s abundantly clear, we need a rent freeze,” De Blasio said.

However, landlords in New York City say city and state officials need to help both landlords and tenants.

“If the Mayor really wants to help the tenants, he can certainly help the owners too by freezing and rolling back our real estate taxes,” said Christopher Athineos, a landlord who owns several apartment buildings in Brooklyn.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing renters to direct their landlords to use their security deposits to pay their rent.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is weighing all the options for helping tenants, but it is unclear when he will make an announcement. Meanwhile, some tenants say they are preparing for a rent strike.