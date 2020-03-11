Expand / Collapse search

As ‘Empire’ bids audiences farewell, its cast reflects on the show’s legacy

By Justin Sedgwick
Published 
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team

Saying goodbye to 'Empire'

The FOX drama will hang its hat at the end of this season.

LOS ANGELES - “Empire” held true to its name from the get-go. Since its freshman season, the FOX drama powerhouse shattered ratings records and gave viewers story lines that became regular fodder at the water cooler.

The series is a mesh of music and martyrdom, depicting bold personalities ruthless in the pursuit of their R&B ambitions, idyllic musical dreams that never fully materialize, or at least in the way they hope.

Now, after six seasons, the Golden Globe-winning series is saying farewell.

Conceptualized by Oscar nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy winner Danny Strong, each episode of “Empire” dove into the the inner turmoil brewing among the Lyons, the first family of hip-hop. Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson were top-billed stars, but the show also made acting contenders out of Ta’Rhonda Jones and Serayah.

But it isn’t over yet. Check out the videos below to witness the pop culture impact left by “Empire” and how the series transformed the lives of its cast. Check out new episodes from the final season every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT on FOX.

The impact of ‘Empire’

Stars discuss what's in store this season.

Taraji P. Henson brings Cookie Lyon to life

A spotlight on the breakout character Cookie Lyon.

