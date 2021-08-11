Expand / Collapse search
Artists create iconic Topps trading card set for FOX Sports ‘Field of Dreams’ game

By Austin Williams
Published 
MLB
FOX TV Digital Team

Artists create Topps sports trading card set for Field of Dreams MLB game

In celebration of Thursday’s Inaugural Field of Dreams game hosted by FOX Sports, artists from across the country are creating Topps Project 70 artwork to produce a commemorative trading card set.

In celebration of Thursday's Inaugural "Field of Dreams" game hosted by FOX Sports, artists from across the country are creating Topps Project 70 artwork to produce a commemorative trading card set. 

Topps Project 70 was created by the iconic Topps trading card company celebrating 70 years of baseball cards created by the company. The project was originally initiated in 2020 bringing 20 artists from around the globe to offer a unique spin on 20 of the most iconic baseball cards in the game’s history. 

SHARED: If you build it, they will come: FOX Sports hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Now, in honor of the highly anticipated matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa, where the iconic film "Field of Dreams" movie featuring Kevin Costner was filmed, artists will feature their Topps Project 70 artwork at the game. 

The game is being hosted by FOX Sports and will occur on the iconic field that has been rebuilt to mimic the ballpark from the classic film staring Kevin Costner. 

MLB Field of Dreams game inspires visual artists

On Aug. 12, Major League Baseball comes to Dyersville, Iowa for the inaugural Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.



The film "Field of Dreams" was released in 1989 and depicts Costner’s character, Ray who sees visions of ghosts in the cornfields of the property he owns. The ghosts tell him "if you build it, he will come," referring to baseball legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. 

On Monday, Chicago posted promotional photos on their social media accounts with the memorable catchphrase from the film. 

The upcoming game should be cinematic, to say the least. Chicago currently has the fourth-best record in the American League while New York is currently third in the AL East, right behind Tampa and their rivals, Boston.

The game will take place at 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET Thursday on FOX.
 