Artemis II latest: Astronauts set to splash down on Earth l LIVE coverage

The Brief Artemis II astronauts are set to splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 p.m. EDT Friday, ending a historic 10-day mission around the moon. The most dangerous phase comes during reentry, when the Orion spacecraft will hit Earth’s atmosphere at 25,000 mph, endure extreme heat and lose communication for several minutes. Four astronauts will be recovered at sea and taken to a U.S. Navy ship for medical checks.



After a historic journey around the moon, the Artemis II astronauts are set for a high-stakes return to Earth, with a fiery reentry and ocean splashdown marking the mission’s dramatic final moments.

Artemis II live stream

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What time will Artemis II splash down?

What we know:

The Artemis II crew is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean at about 8:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

When will Artemis II splash down?

The return to Earth marks the final and most dangerous phase of the mission. The Orion spacecraft will reenter Earth’s atmosphere at about 25,000 mph, generating extreme heat as it descends. A protective heat shield is designed to shield the capsule and crew during this phase.

Artemis II reentry

During reentry, the spacecraft will experience a planned communications blackout lasting about six minutes. At about 8:03 p.m., Orion’s parachutes are expected to deploy, slowing the capsule before splashdown minutes later in the Pacific Ocean.

What happens to the astronauts once they land?

After landing, recovery teams will move in to retrieve the astronauts, a process expected to take up to two hours. The crew will then be flown by helicopter to the USS John P. Murtha, where they will undergo post-mission medical evaluations.

IN SPACE - APRIL 07: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, The Artemis II crew – (clockwise from left) Mission Spec Expand

Who are the astronauts on board?

The Artemis II crew includes four astronauts:

IN SPACE - APRIL 07: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this handout image provided by NASA, The Artemis II crew – (clockwise from left) Mission Spec Expand

Reid Wiseman, NASA

Victor Glover, NASA

Christina Koch, NASA

Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency

Big picture view:

Artemis II launched April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, sending astronauts on a 10-day mission around the moon and back to Earth.