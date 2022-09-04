Arsenic discovered in tap water of Lower East Side NYCHA complex

article

Residents of a public housing complex on Manhattan's Lower East Side are being given cases of bottled water after dangerous levels of arsenic were found in the building's tap water.

People living at the Jacob Riis Houses have been told not to drink or cook with water from their taps.

Mayor Eric Adams stopped by the complex on Sunday to help distribute water after the discovery.

"With our @NYCHA community at Jacob Riis houses. We’re delivering fresh water and are continuing to retest to ensure the safety of every resident.," Adams said in a tweet.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams visited the houses to speak with tenants about the water problems Sunday morning. His office had previously unveiled a report titled "How the Other Half Lives in Public Housing" that condemned unsafe living conditions in New York City's public housing.

"It's indicative, really, of how bad the conditions are and the problems that we have that are not just funding, but management-related," Williams said. "NYCHA knew about that report of arsenic while we were standing here, doing this report and didn't alert anyone."