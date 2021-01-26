Arrests made in murder of man found bound in Brooklyn

article

Two people are under arrest on murder charges in connection with the death of a Brooklyn man.

The NYPD arrested Amanda Sylvester, 35, and Sean Idlet, 49, late Monday.

46-year-old Malcolm Holder was found dead inside his St. Marks Avenue apartment in Crown Heights on Friday morning.

He was tied up and face down on the floor of his apartment's living room.



Sylvester and Idlet face murder, robbery, and burglary charges. It was unclear if they had lawyers who could speak on their behalf.