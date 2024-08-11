Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in sucker-punch attack on 90-year-old comedian D'yan Forest

Published  August 11, 2024 11:52am EDT
MANHATTAN - A woman has been arrested in connection to a 90-year-old comedian being sucker-punched in Manhattan in July.

She was taken into custody on Thursday. 

Investigators say the woman in the surveillance video is 30-year-old Brittney Bullock. Bullock is now facing charges including assault.

The victim, D'yan Forest, is best known for being the oldest working female comedian in the world.

Authorities say Bullock, seen dressed in a Jurassic Park outfit in surveillance footage, sucker-punched D'yan in the right eye on July 10 outside of the Equinox gym along 7th Avenue in the West Village.

According to Forest, Bullock gave her a dirty look before running off.

"All of a sudden, I felt a huge thing in my ear," Forest said. "And I thought it was so strong, I thought maybe a pole had fallen on me. And then I realized as I fell down that it was a sucker punch. Somebody had punched me."

"And I thought, how am I going to do my show with a black eye?"

Forest, who just turned 90, was treated at the hospital that night and is now home recovering. She still has some pain in her eye, but still plans on performing to celebrate her ninth decade of life.

Forest holds the Guinness World Record for the world's oldest stand-up comic.