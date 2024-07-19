D'yan Forest, 89-year-old known as world's oldest female comedian, sucker-punched in Manhattan attack: NYPD

Police are searching for a suspect after yet another shocking, seemingly random crime on the streets of New York City, this one seeing an 89-year-old woman punched in the face.

The victim, D'yan Forest, is best known for being the oldest working female comedian in the world.

Authorities say that a woman, seen dressed in a Jurassic Park outfit in surveillance footage, sucker-punched D'yan in the right eye on July 10 outside of the Equinox gym along 7th Avenue in the West Village.

According to Forest, the woman gave her a dirty look before running off.

The suspect wanted for allegedly sucker-punching a 89-year-old woman in Manhattan on July 10. (Credit: NYPD)

"All of a sudden, I felt a huge thing in my ear," Forest said. "And I thought it was so strong, I thought maybe a pole had fallen on me. And then I realized as I fell down that it was a sucker punch. Somebody had punched me."

"And I thought, how am I going to do my show with a black eye?"

Forest, who turns 90 in two weeks, was treated at the hospital that night and is now home recovering. She still has some pain in her eye, but still plans on performing to celebrate her ninth decade of life.