Arrest made in fatal shooting on LIRR train, more than a year later

A man was arrested Thursday in a deadly shooting on a Long Island Rail Road train over a year ago, police said.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested on a murder charge and is being held for arraignment Friday, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a release.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who can comment on the charge, and no phone number could immediately be found for his Yonkers home.

Yusef Staine, 20, was killed in the shooting on Feb. 16, 2022. It happened aboard a train parked at the Ronkonkoma station at 1:45 a.m.

"I'd like to stress that this is not a random event," Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer said. "The shooter and the victim appeared to have been traveling together, and they appeared to have known each other."

An MTA official told FOX 5 News that it appeared to be a "targeted shooting."

The train was scheduled to leave at 1:51 a.m. Few people were on the train at the time of the shooting, which happened in the fourth car, and no one else was injured.

Police said at the time that Staine and his assailant were apparently traveling together.

It's not immediately clear what led investigators to a suspect now. Law enforcement and transit officials plan a news conference on the case Friday.

