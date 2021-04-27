Arrest made in connection with brutal attack on Asian-American man

Police in New York have made an arrest in connection with a brutal and unprovoked attack against a 61-year-old Asian-American man in Manhattan.

According to authorities, on Friday night just before 8:30 p.m., the victim was collecting cans at the northeast corner of 3rd Avenue and East 125th Street in East Harlem when the suspect attacked the victim from behind without warning. He then kicked and stomped on the man in the head several times.

Police arrested 49-year-old Jarrod Powell on Tuesday. He faces attempted murder and hate crime charges.

The victim, identified by his family as Yao Pan Ma, sustained significant injuries due to the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition in a medically induced coma.

Powell told a FOX 5 News reporter that he was actually maced by a group of Asians but the video from the scene does not show that actually happening.

Advertisement

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the assault "outrageous" on Twitter on Saturday.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ma. It had raised more than $387,000 by Tuesday.