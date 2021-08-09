Expand / Collapse search

Arrest in murder of 91-year-old Bronx man

91-year-old killed

An elderly man was beaten to death in a robbery in his home.

NEW YORK - The NYPD has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 91-year-old Bronx man in his own home.

Police arrested 32-year-old Luis Bonilla Monday morning on murder, manslaughter, robbery, and assault charges.

Nicholas Rappa was found bound and beaten to death inside his Wicham Ave. home on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Cops found Rappa's body in the garage of his Pelham Gardens home with a towel over his head.

A neighbor said Nappa was a retired construction worker who took care of his 96-year-old wife.

The NYPD had released images taken from security cameras near the scene.  They showed a man wearing a reflective traffic vest, dark pants with reflective strips, yellow hard hat, and hard sneakers. 

Surveillance video showed him running to a large white four-door flatbed truck with a "Herc Rentals" logo on the door and loaded with orange and white traffic safety drums and driving off.

Security camera images of a person wearing a reflective traffic vest, dark pants with reflective strips, a yellow hard hat

Detectives want to locate and question this person in connection with the murder of a 91-year-old man in the Bronx. (Via NYPD)