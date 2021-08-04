91-year-old found beaten to death in the Bronx

An elderly man was found beaten to death on Tuesday in a horrific crime.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call of a robbery inside of 2400 Wickham Ave. in Pelham Gardens just after 12:30 p.m.

They found 91-year-old Nicholas Rappa unconscious in the garage with injuries to the head. Police say he had a towel over his head.

There were reports that his arms, hands, and legs were tied but police did not confirm that information to FOX 5 NY.

Rappa died at the scene.

No arrests have been made but police say a man wearing an orange and white construction vest was being sought for questioning.