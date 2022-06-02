Arrest in hit-and-run death of mother of 5 on Long Island

Suffolk County Police have arrested a Brentwood woman for a hit-and-run crash that killed a Commack woman in Hauppauge on May 23.

Madeline Henriquez, 22, is charged with manslaughter and other charges.

The vehicle went off of the road around 10:15 p.m. and hit Cherokee Fletcher, 28, of Commack, who was standing on the sidewalk, Suffolk County Police said. The driver then took off eastbound on Motor Parkway

Fletcher was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

Steven Bartolomey struggled to process the devastating loss of his fiancée and mother to his five children.

"It still feels like a nightmare that I'm not waking up from," he said.

Bartolomey said Fletcher walked to the 7-Eleven down the road from the shelter they had been staying at in Hauppauge.

"She went out to get the kids trip money for our two oldest daughters," he said. "I was in the room watching my tablet, realized the time was late and she should've been here."

Five young kids are now left without their mom.

"They're devastated," Bartolomey said. "Mommy isn't going to be around for Christmas this year."

Bartolomey told us the family was weeks away from moving out of the shelter. Now the single father is left mourning.

"My best friend, beautiful mother of five — all she wanted was a house for her kids and to start a life," he said.