2 women killed by hit-and-run drivers on Long Island

Suffolk County Police were investigating two hit-and-run crashes that killed two women on Monday night.

The first happened in Hauppauge around 10:15 p.m.

A motor vehicle, believed to be a sedan, was traveling eastbound on Motor Parkway when it hit another car at the intersection of Moreland Road. The vehicle went off of the road and hit Cherokee Fletcher, 28, of Commack, who was standing on the sidewalk.

The driver then took off eastbound on Motor Parkway and has not been caught.

Fletcher died at the scene.

A short time later another woman was hit and killed by a driver on Montauk Highway, near Pease Lane in West Islip.

Suffolk County Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. when a car going westbound on the highway hit a woman crossing the road.

The car kept going westbound.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crashes to call. They say that all calls are anonymous.