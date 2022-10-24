Arrest after woman's body found in bin outside Staten Island home

article

The NYPD has made an arrest in connection with a woman whose body was found in a large bin in the driveway of a Staten Island home.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. Friday to 245 Heberton Ave. in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

They found Lahuma Payton, 26, unconscious and unresponsive inside the bin.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Early Monday, the NYPD announced that it had arrested Glen Brancato, 56, of Staten Island.

He is charged with the concealment of a human corpse, obstructing governmental administration, and criminal tampering.

Police said the Medical Examiner was determining the cause of death but the results were not available. The investigation is ongoing.