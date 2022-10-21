Woman's body found in bin outside Staten Island home

article

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a large bin in the driveway of a Staten Island home.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 6 a.m. Friday to 245 Heberton Ave. in the Port Richmond neighborhood.

They found a woman, possibly in her 30s, unconscious and unresponsive inside the bin.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

The New York City Police did not have the identity of the victim.