Arrest after man shot on Grand Central subway platform

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Midtown
NEW YORK - The NYPD has made an arrest in the shooting of a man on a subway platform at Grand Central Terminal.  Early Monday police announced the arrest of Tearance Crumpty, 26, of Queens.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the southbound platform of the 4, 5 and 6 trains.

Police said a 40-year-old man was walking on the platform when a gunman approached him and shot in the left arm. He was in stable condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

Crumpty is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.  It was unclear if Crumpty and the victim knew each other.

No information about a lawyer for Crumpty was available.

The shooting is yet another of a surge of gun violence that has plagued New York City this year.

The shooting disrupted subway service along the 4 and 6 lines in Manhattan.

